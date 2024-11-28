Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Introduces New Synthesizer Instrument The Orchid

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2024 - 1:57 PM

According to nme.com, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has invented a new synthesizer called The Orchid.The musician has been developing the chord generating tool for over a decade and it will now be released through Parker’s Telepathic Instruments company, with the first limited edition run being available to purchase in December for $549. For more information and updates on the instrument, click here.

The Orchid is easy to use because it has 13 keys, along with voicing options, built-in speakers, a MIDI out port and a rechargeable battery. The instrument has three synths, which are polyphonic virtual analog subtractive synth, an FM synth for modulations and a “vintage reed piano emulation.” Users can experiment with several modes, with the instrument supposedly accessible for creative music fans with no prior theory knowledge.

In other Tame Impala news, they recently appeared on the track “Neverender” by Justice, which has just received remixes from Kaytranada and Rampa. The track was originally included on the French duo’s latest album Hyperdrama back in April. Parker has also launched a new fashion range with the Parisian brand A.P.C. back in July that was described as “psychedelic minimalism.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer