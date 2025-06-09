Tame Impala Debuts New Song Live During DJ Set in Barcelona

Home News Michelle Grisales June 9th, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

Consequence reported, Kevin Parker, one of the creative voices behind Tame Impala, surprised fans over the weekend by performing a new, unreleased track during a post-festival DJ set at Barcelona’s Nitsa Club.

The unexpected debut occurred shortly after Parker performed a scheduled set at Primavera Sound, where Tame Impala had been a late addition to the festival lineup.

Initially spinning a DJ set on the Cupra stage Friday evening, Parker returned the following night for an unannounced encore performance. Halfway through his set he asked, “Do you guys want to hear a new Tame Impala song? You’re gonna be the first ones to hear it, you realize… there’s no going back from this point on.”

The new song drew inspiration from Parker’s recent collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson. While it has a more club-like vibe, the song still sounds like Tame Impala, with dreamy notes and a strong bassline in the background.

Although Tame Impala hasn’t released a full album since 2020, Parker has remained musically active. This year, he earned his first Grammy win under the Tame Impala name for his work with Justice on the track “Neverender.”

This performance shows promise of a potential Tame Impala album in the works to continue Parker and the band’s growing streak of musical projects. A fan-shot video of the new track is already circulating online, fueling speculation of the possible new era for Tame Impala.

Parker’s other projects include also inventing a new instrument called The Orchid which has been available for half a year, sold his songwriting catalog to Sony Music Publishing and contributed to the Barbie movie soundtrack alongside Ronson.