Kevin Parker Teases New Tame Impala Album On Instagram

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

In a recent post on the Tame Impala Instagram, the musician Kevin Parker has given fans a recent update on new music, according to an article by Consequence. The caption on the post is, “Been busy” with a winking face emoji. The post was a photo dump of all the work and activities Parker has been doing recently, which range from him working to him going out. There are multiple photos which show Parker in front of a keyboard, recording or working on a new project. Some videos of him performing or with a large crowd. There was also a photo of him in a field with a big camera in front of him, like he was recording a video.

The biggest hint of all, was the photo of the whiteboard. On the slides of photos, the very last photo gave fans the biggest hint that there was a new album on the way. The last photo was of a whiteboard with about 13 songs that were all checked off. The whiteboard was written with the songs going down the left side and then a few more columns with “done” written down. One of the columns was labeled “mixed,” which was all done too. Even in his comments, there was a lot of support from fans and even from other artists. Artists like Dua Lipa, SZA and A$AP Rocky left comments on Parker’s post, with support and anticipation for his upcoming project.