Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sells Entirety Of Catalog To Sony Music Publishing

Madeline Chaffer May 15th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has sold his entire music catalog to Sony Music Publishing. This includes his work with Tame Impala, his substantial songwriting credits for his work with artists like Dua Lipa, Rhianna, and Travis Scott, and any future work he might do.

With Tame Impala, Parker has recently collaborated with artists like Justice and Thundercat, and was featured on Barbie The Album this past summer.

Regarding the sale of his music catalog, Parker stated, “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.” (via Stereogum)

According to Stereogum, Parker shared his trust in Sony Music Publishing in handling the catalog. He states, “I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…” (via Stereogum)

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer