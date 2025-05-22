Pulp Shares Anthemic New Single “Got To Have Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 12:22 PM

Today, Pulp has released the brand new single, “Got To Have Love”, which is a second taste from their upcoming record More, that will be out on June 6 through Rough Trade Records. “Got To Have Love” follows the band‘s acclaimed return with the single “Spike Island” that was released back in April.

“It’s a slightly hysterical song that tries to talk about love as I see it now,” Jarvis Cocker reveals of the the track, which seems destined for immediate live anthem status when the band kick off their UK & Ireland Arena tour in last June. A Jarvis Cocker-directed video for the track has been created, which pairs the song with footage from the iconic 1977 Wigan Casino documentary directed by Tony Palmer.

Weaving the footage of Northern Soul dancers together with Pulp’s music, the video underlines “Got To Have Love’s” dancefloor credentials. “I love dancing and this is the best footage of dancing I’ve ever seen. I first saw it in Mark Leckey’s ‘Florucci Made Me Hardcore’ video,” says Jarvis.