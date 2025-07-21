Jamie xx Shares Dreamy New Single “Dream Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Today, Jamie xx has returned with one of his most hotly-anticipated new tracks in recent times. The subject of fervent fan discussion since he debuted it live earlier this summer, “Dream Night” has already become a key live moment in Jamie’s sets, including appearances at his very own LIDO festival in London, his iconic main stage slot at Primavera and several secret appearances at Glastonbury among a host of other summer activity.

As a whole, the tune is great by how it is a hypnotic and slow-burn anthem that is set to ignite dancefloors at forthcoming headline shows throughout Europe and North America, including two shows at Brooklyn’s Under the ‘K’ Bridge. “Dream Night is a tune I made while touring In Waves this year.” said Jamie.

The artist adds: “I am so lucky to have many wild and beautiful nights playing around the world to wonderful people and this song came about quite naturally, out of all the amazing nights of music and dancing that I get to experience on and off stage. I’m so grateful for it all and I wanted to share that and hopefully create some more dreamy moments with this song. Thank you!”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin