Jamie XX Announces 10th Anniversary Edition of In Colour Album For November 2025 Release

Musician, producer and DJ, Jamie xx is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his In Colour album by releasing a limited-edition picture disc version of the LP. The In Colour 10th Anniversary Edition can be pre-ordered here and will be officially released on November 14. To further celebrate the release, Jamie performed a special In Colour show on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC 6Music and also did a new interview that detailed the making of the iconic LP. Additionally, the BBC released the Jamie xx Archive Collection, a collection of exclusive interviews with the artist over the years, which can be listened to here.

The LP was originally released on May 29, 2015 and quickly became a dance classic in the United Kingdom. It has been praised for its innovation of the dance genre and thoughtfulness by multiple publications. Rolling Stone praised it for its “masterful blending of genres and eras” while Pitchfork named it as the Best New Music of the 2010s. In Colour earned Jamie xx multiple GRAMMY, Brit and Ivor Novello award nominations and was shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury Music Prize. Some of the most notable tracks from it include: “Loud Places” featuring Romy, “Gosh” and “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” featuring Young Thug and Popcaan.

Jamie xx’s follow-up album, In Waves achieved similar success in 2024 since it debuted at number 5 on the UK albums chart. Similar to In Colour, the album featured multiple collaborations and was praised by Rolling Stone UK for its sense of “pure euphoria.” Jamie’s latest venture will be headlining the LIDO Festival on June 7 at the Victoria Park in London. The event will see Jamie performing two B2B sets with Skrillex and Nia Archives as well as a presentation of Jamie’s The Floor club featuring a three hour set from the great DJ Harvey. More information about the festival and Jamie xx’s next shows can be found here.

In Colour Tracklist:

“Gosh” (featuring MC Moose) “Sleep Sound” “SeeSaw” (featuring Romy) “Obvs” “Just Saying” “Stranger In A Room” (featuring Oliver Sim) “Hold Tight” “Loud Places” (featuring Romy) “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” (featuring Young Thug & Popcaan) “The Rest Is Noise” “Girl”

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin