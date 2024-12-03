Lightning In A Bottle Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jamie xx, Underworld, Four Tet & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Today, Do LaB have announced the music lineup for North America’s original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, which will be returning to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California during Memorial Day Weekend from May 21-25, 2025. The event’s music programming criss-crosses electronic genres du jour, spanning from indie-electronic, house, and techno, to UKG and dubstep.

Highlight acts include crossover super producer Jamie xx, meteoric Chicago tech house sensation John Summit, the inimitable UK selector Four Tet, pioneering psychedelic funk trio Khruangbin, and Compton DJ and beatmaker Channel Tres. For tickets and more information, visit www.libfestival.org.

Other top billing highlights include British powerhouse Shygirl presents Club Shy, riddim royalty Subtronics, breakout star Sammy Virji, German electro-dance producer Monolink, iconic and unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, trap titan TroyBoi and the return of legendary house producer and Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke.

Indie music shines through on the 2025 lineup with acts such as synth pop duo Magdalena Bay, one of the most vital voices in Alt R&B Amaarae, Brooklyn brightlights and Book Club Radio founders Tinzo + Jojo, Toro y Moi and Poolside alumn Brijean, hyper pop princess Audrey Nuna and Tamil-Swiss vocalist Priya Ragu.

Additional highlights include euphoric UKG flagbearers salute and Interplanetary Criminal, the recent global underground triumphs of Joy Orbison, fashionable twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, Haitian house star Francis Mercier, newly formed power duo Girl Math (VNSSA & Nala), melodic maestros like Sultan + Shepard (DJ Set) and Tinlicker, bass favorites Hamdi, Tape B, and PEEKABOO.

Rounding out the lineup, fans will be able to enjoy sets from Sama’ Abdulhadi, Sofia Kourtesis, Chloé Caillet, Flowdan, and KILIMANJARO alongside the next generation of show-stopping talent represented by SYREETA, BIIANCO, Sicaria, Bianca Oblivion, AHADADREAM, Mary Droppinz, Kito and other acts.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin