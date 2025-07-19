Bush Drops New Song “Scars”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 19th, 2025 - 7:13 PM

‘90s rock band Bush have returned to the music scene with their 10th studio album I Beat Loneliness which was released yesterday. The album was produced by Erik Ron, who has previously worked with Panic! At The Disco, and features twelve heavy tracks. I Beat Loneliness is a very emotional album that sees the band’s lead vocalist, Gavin Rossdale baring his soul for all to hear. The album focuses on themes of trauma, healing and the importance of talking about mental health. Rossdale specifically dedicated the album to discussing the lack of support for men struggling with mental health, however the album can apply to anyone struggling regardless of gender. Bush has also included the numbers of various suicide helplines on the album’s art. Additionally, the band has partnered with the app weconnect which aims to support those struggling with mental health related issues.

I Beat Loneliness covers a range of mental health related topics including overcoming trauma, emotional vulnerability, the relationship between memory and loss as well as many other complex topics. The album’s focus track, “Scars” not only introduces listeners to the album, but also challenges listeners to confront their wounds and turn them into marks of survival. Regarding the track, Rossdale stated, “This is the most personal record I’ve ever made. It’s there so people don’t feel so alone. Life is beautiful but not easy. ‘Scars’ works perfectly as the opening track because it sets up the whole point of the record. It accepts that we are all crazy and we are in this together- enjoy.” Fans can also get a taste of the new album with its first single, “The Land of Milk and Honey” which the band recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the performance can be viewed here.

To further celebrate the release of their 10th studio album, Bush have begun their worldwide tour for I Beat Loneliness. Bush will be touring across North America throughout July and August alongside Shinedown. Afterwards, they will join Volbeat for multiple shows across the EU and the UK from September 18 to November 13. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin