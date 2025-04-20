Bush Announce New Album I Beat Loneliness For July 2025 Release, Share New Single “60 Ways To Forget People”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 20th, 2025 - 11:22 PM

Bush is back with a new song and a new album on the way. Their latest track, “60 Ways To Forget People,” just dropped, giving fans the first look at what’s coming on their next record, I Beat Loneliness, which arrives July 18 via earMUSIC.

The song is emotional, touching on heartbreak and trying to move on. Gavin Rossdale says it’s “an ode to sacrifice” and about doing the work to grow and be better. It’s honest, simple, and hits hard in a way only Bush can pull off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale)

The album is their 10th, produced by Rossdale and Erik Ron and mixes the classic Bush sound with a fresh edge. It speaks on topics like mental health, solitude and how to keep pushing forward even when things feel heavy.

Coming off a strong set at Lollapalooza São Paulo, Bush is hitting the road this summer. The North American tour kicks off July 19, followed by dates in Europe and the UK this fall.

Last year in September, Bush performed alongside Bones UK, Candlebox and Jerry Cantrell at the Greek Theatre. It was stated to be a “promising and unforgettable music experience for rock enthusiasts. Additionally, in October Bush shared a dystopian new video for “Nowhere to go But Everywhere.” Regarding the video Gavin Rossdale stated “I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time.”

I Beat Loneliness

01 Scars

02 I Beat Loneliness

03 The Land of Milk and Honey

04 We’re All The Same On The Inside

05 I Am Here To Save Your Life

06 60 Ways To Forget People

07 Love Me Till The Pain Fades

08 We Are Of This Earth

10 Don’t Be Afraid

11 Footsteps In The Sand

12 Rebel WIth A Cause