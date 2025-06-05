Bush Shares Dynamic New Single “The Land Of Milk And Honey”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 3:04 PM

According to consequence.net, Bush has released the new song, “The Land of Milk and Honey,” which is the first official single from the band’s upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness, that will be arriving on July 18, through earMUSIC. “The Land of Milk and Honey” follows the ditty, “60 Ways to Forget People,” a preview track that was not released as an official single.

While talking about the new tune, frontman Gavin Rossdale said: “‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ is a wild ride into the heart of the new record, I Beat Loneliness. It’s built to be played loud, to liberate and uplift. That’s the spirit behind it.” The press release adds that “the track stands as a defiant anthem of resistance, personal and political by examining the illusion of freedom in a world ruled by power, obsession, and disconnection.”

On another note, Bush will be hitting the road as special guests on Shinedown’s summer U.S. tour, beginning on July 19, in Boston and running through an August 30, show in Memphis. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin