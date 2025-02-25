1,000 UK Artists Including Kate Bush & New Order Release a Silent Album to Protest AI

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 25th, 2025 - 9:19 PM

Photo Credit:Brandy Hornback

Over 1,000 UK artist released a silent album to protest against a new policy the UK government proposed that would essentially allow tech companies to use copyright works to train their AI. The album, Is This What We Want?, contains blank audio files to highlight the concerns of AI taking over the creative process in music.

Several UK musicians banned together as artists in fear of what AI technology could be potentially used for when it comes to mimicking their work without consent and most importantly compensation. The album message sends a powerful message of how powerful AI has become going as far as to be able to take musicians’ jobs. The artists responsible for this response are:

“The new album Is This What We Want? comes from a team of musicians that includes Kate Bush, New Order, Damon Albarn, Annie Lennox, the Clash, the Pet Shop Boys, Hans Zimmer, Imogen Heap, Sam Fender, Simon Le Bon, Billy Ocean, and Jamiroquai. Organizations like the Royal Albert Hall and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra are also part of the protest.” As stated by StereoGum.

This protest sheds light on a series of debates on AI. The use of AI is a controversial topic, but let’s hope that it is used to make a positive impact in the world rather than be used to put others out of jobs. Kate Bush Reflects on the Impact Artificial Intelligence Will Have on the Future of Art in Annual Christmas Message. Many seem to forget that music is the expression of human feelings; it is what makes a person feel excited, sad, or happy.

With Is This What We Want?, the artists hope to spark a global conversation and push for stronger protection when it comes to the presence of AI in the music industry. Do fans want to support a human artist or essentially a robot?

