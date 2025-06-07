Volbeat Releases New Song “Demonic Depression”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 7th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

Rock and heavy metal band Volbeat released their ninth album, Gods Of Angels Trust yesterday and made history with its first single. The Danish band has scored 11 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay chart, with their latest being the new album first single, “By a Monster’s Hand.” This accomplishment made history for the band since it marked the most No. 1 songs for a band based outside North America on the list ever. The band has accomplished this through their surprising and unconventional songwriting that has attracted fans of all backgrounds. Volbeat’s most recent single, “Demonic Depression” has also captured the hearts of many fans through its relatable topic.

Yesterday, the band released the music video for “Demonic Depression” which showcased the fiery band’s members performing the new track. The band consists of Michael Poulsen (vocals, guitar), Jon Larsen (drums) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass). When discussing the meaning behind the track, Poulsen shared his intimate revelation, “‘Demonic Depression’ is based on one of my really good friends and the state of mind that he was in for a couple of years. I’ve played it for several friends, and they’ve all asked, ‘Did you write that about me?’ Which is a little scary and just shows how many people are dealing with mental issues in certain parts of their lives and how many are constantly struggling.”

He continued discussing the song’s meaning, stating, “It’s about some heavy mental issues, so I guess the message is pretty universal. Depression is so all-consuming, and it affects so many people, and the best way to help someone struggling with it is to talk to them and listen what they have to say. I’ve had my share of mental issues throughout life, so I guess I’m part of the lyrics, too.”

Despite the album’s eclectic and fleshed out sound, it only took the band about five weeks to write and record. To accomplish this daunting task, the band expressed their need for calm concentration as well as creativity to complete an album like never before in record time. Volbeat has also started their 2025 tour, “Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide” in Vancouver, BC at the Rogers Arena. The tour coincides with the release of God Of Angels Trust and has dates in the U.S., UK and Europe. Special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside will join the U.S. part of the tour while Bush and Witch Fever will join the Europe and UK side of the tour. God Of Angels Trust and its merchandise can be purchased here.