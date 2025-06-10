Shinedown Shares New Animated Music Video For “Three Six Five”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 10th, 2025 - 3:57 AM

Shinedown has released a moving new animated music video for their hit single “Three Six Five,” and it’s already striking a deep chord with fans. Known for their ability to blend emotion with powerful rock melodies, the band takes that strength to new levels in this video, which tells the interwoven stories of three people each grappling with personal loss.

The video is beautifully animated, using soft color palettes and subtle transitions to capture the emotional weight of grief, healing and hope. Each character is shown navigating the pain of losing someone close to them, and across the span of a year, they slowly begin to find meaning again. It’s a journey of transformation that many viewers have said mirrors their own, as seen in the heartfelt fan comments pouring in.

Musically, “Three Six Five” pairs Brent Smith’s soaring vocals with Shinedown’s signature blend of melodic rock and dynamic instrumentation. The chorus is powerful, driving home the song’s core message, time is fragile, and every day is a chance to live boldly and honor those we’ve lost. Lyrics like “I could keep you close, but I couldn’t keep you here” cut deep, making the song resonate with anyone who’s struggled with grief.

The release comes on the heels of the band’s chart-topping success, the song just hit #1 on the Alternative Radio charts and ahead of the second leg of their massive Dance, Kid, Dance tour, which kicks off July 19. With this video, Shinedown shows that a lot can happen in a year.