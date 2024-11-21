Biohazard Confirms a New Album is in The Works

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Guitarist Bobby Hambel of the reunited metal band Biohazard recently did an interview on The Brooklyn Black Furnace podcast. The band first reunited in May of last year at Milwaukee Metal Fest and they’re gearing up to create a new album. On the podcast, Hambel confirmed that Biohazard will be working in the studio in the coming weeks, to begin working on their brand new album! Hambel also revealed that the album would be “heavy shit”.

Blabbermouth transcribed a quote from Hambel on The Brooklyn Black Furnace podcast regarding Biohazard’s new project: “A lot of people say — they give their opinions on what they think we should do,” he continued. “And they’re always asking questions like, ‘Is it gonna be like this album or that album?’, and I can’t really answer any of that. I just can answer it’s coming from the same place it always came from, and I think everybody’s on point. Everybody wants it. So I think it’s time. We’ve got a lot of shit to say.”

Last month Biohazard’s drummer Danny Schuler talked to Pod Sum about the process of writing Biohazard songs: “It’s really all over the place in Biohazard. Sometimes one guy brings in a couple of songs and we kind of go with that. Sometimes somebody has an idea and we’re all together in the jam room and we kind of all work through it together. It kind of happens a lot of different ways, but all four guys are very creative, some more than others, but everybody creates and brings in stuff. So there’s no one writer in Biohazard. There’s never really been. But we all write. And now we’re getting ready to record a new record and we have so much new stuff. And it’s been really cool lately — a very creative environment lately to be around with everybody writing new stuff and getting psyched for a new album. It’s cool right now.”

Biohazard bassist and vocalist Evan Seinfeld even spoke on a new project from the band in an interview with France’s Loud TV. First off, he confirmed the new album being in progress. He also stated his own feelings on the upcoming project, “I’m really excited about it. I’m writing a lot of lyrics right now, working on some music. All the guys are writing. It’s exciting.”

Seinfeld also confirmed the new Biohazard album in an interview he did back in April with El Planeta Del Rock. “We’re working on our process on a couple of really cool songs, and when something is special enough and we are excited about it, I imagine we’ll release a single before release an album, but there’s a full-length album in the works.”

Biohazard has been keeping busy since they came back together. Since their reunion, Biohazard also performed at Inkcarceration in addition to their set at Milwaukee Metal Fest. The band was also inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. Their guitarist/vocalist even rescued a woman from drowning in 2023! Biohazard’s new album is sure to be a monumental release for the band.

Watch the full podcast episode with Hambel below: