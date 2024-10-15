Biohazard Teases First Album In Over 10 Years, Signs With Frontier Label Group’s New Imprint BLKIIBLK

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

Today, Frontiers Label Group has announced the launch of its new imprint, BLKIIBLK, which is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of heavy music, along with the signing of legendary and groundbreaking metal and hardcore band Biohazard as its first act. Biohazard are set to release a highly anticipated new album in 2025 that will mark the band’s first full length release in over a decade.

BLKIIBLK aims to bring a fresh perspective to the heavy music scene by focusing on innovative and boundary-pushing artists. With a mission to support and elevate the genre, the new imprint is set to become a powerhouse in the music industry, by showcasing talent that is both pioneering and influential.

In the press release, Serafino Perugino, President of the label, expressed his enthusiasm:“We are thrilled to launch BLKIIBLK with Biohazard as our flagship artist. Biohazard’s influence and pioneering spirit perfectly align with our vision for BLKIIBLK. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to break new ground.”

Biohazard adds: “When we reformed last year, the reaction to our first world tour in over a decade energized and inspired us to create new Biohazard music that pays respect to the old school while creating something new and exciting for us and our fans. If ever a time was right for new Biohazard, it’s now, and we’re excited to announce our partnership with BLKIIBLK. We can’t wait to release this beast of a record in 2025!”

Biohazard are renowned for their aggressive style and socially conscious lyrics that has been a seminal force in the hardcore and metal scenes since their formation in the late 1980s. Their unique blend of hardcore punk, heavy metal and hip-hop elements has garnered them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. The band‘s signing with BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in their illustrious career by promising exciting new music and projects.