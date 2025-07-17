Amon Amarth Share Anthemic New Single & Video “We Rule The Waves”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 5:09 PM

Today, Sweden’s Viking metal band Amon Amarth has announced the release of their new single, “We Rule The Waves,” which is an unstoppable surge of galloping riffs, wave splitting melodies and Viking fury. Produced with the help of Grammy-nominated producer and mix engineer Jacob Hansen, this is more than a song because it is a sonic raid that is carved from salt and steel that echoes across oceans. Modern metal does not get more epic or more essential, than this.

As for the music for “We Rule The Waves,” it was shot in Riga, Latvia and each scene continues the band‘s collaboration with Pavel Trebukhin of Tre Film, who directed the band’s “The Great Heathen Army,” “Heidrun” and “Saxons & Vikings” music videos.

“We Rule The Waves’ is our tribute to the spirit of freedom, brotherhood, and the will to conquer. It is not just lands but your own limitations. It is about standing tall with your clan, facing the storm head-on and carving your mark into the world like a Viking longship through blackened seas.” said Amon Amarth.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva