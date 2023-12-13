Amon Amarth Face Off Against Saxon In New Music Video For “Saxons And Vikings”

Home News Ryan Freund December 13th, 2023 - 6:27 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The new music video for Amon Amarth‘s heavy metal single Saxons And Vikings has arrived. For the song, Amon Amarth has collaborated with heavy metal peers Saxon. The video for the song off of their recently released album The Great Heathen Army showcases a battle set in the forest between the Saxons and Vikings. As explained by Blabbermouth “The clip features SAXON’s Biff Byford, who provides vocals for the song, along with his bandmates Paul Quinn and Doug Scarratt, facing off against AMON AMARTH’s very own Vikings Olavi Mikkonen, Ted Lundstroem, Johan Soederberg, Johan Hegg and Jocke Wallgren”.

When asked about the video lead vocalist Johan Hegg said that recording the song with Saxon was an amazing experience and that it was an honor the song and video with them. Biff Byford added that the video came out great and was “really epic” and that the video captured the essence of the song perfectly with the awesome fight scenes. This is the case considering the high-energy metal track sounds battle-field ready.

How could a Viking-themed video to a metal track not be battlefield-ready with lyrics such as “Another day, another fight, We are here to win it all, There is no truce in sight” and “We can’t live side by side, There’s no truce in sight, Bloodlust fills our savaged hearts, Who will live or die!. The Great Heathen Harmony Amon Amarth’s twelfth studio album was released in August 2022 via Metal Blade Records which was recorded with British producer Andy Sneap. Make sure to check out the video and get ready for battle!