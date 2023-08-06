Amon Amarth Shares Hysterical Goat Remix of “Heidrun”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 6th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

On August 4, 2023, Amon Amarth released a new remix of their track “Heidrun” from the album The Great Heathen Army. This particular remix features goats of all this for a funny spin on the track and the four other releases accompanying it including three other versions of the song and a new music video for it.

The new goat remix features the bleating a baaing of goats chopped up and rearranged in order to create the musical outline of the song. Ludicrous? Yes. Hysterical? Absolutely! Revolve states, “It really does sound like a goat stole frontman Johann Hegg’s mic and started doing his thing with it.” The new remix of the song has the same backing track as the original but as Revolve said the vocals and lyrics have been dubbed over by a goat and various goat sounds.

Amon Amarth chose to do this remix because the song “Heidrun” was meant as an ode to a mythical goat creature that tends to provide mead to Viking warriors.

Revolve states “‘Heidrun is an interesting mythological character,’ Hegg said in a press release. ‘It’s a goat that stands on the roof of Valhalla eating the leaf of the big tree Lärad. The milk that she gives is the honey/mead that the warriors in Valhalla drink each night.’”

This interesting use of animal noises and creativity resulted in a hilarious and fun remix of a classic Amon Amarth song. Be sure to check it out below and don’t miss any other things the band might have in store for us!