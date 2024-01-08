Wilco Cover “Space Oddity” In Honor Of David Bowie’s Birthday

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to consequence.net, today would have been artist David Bowie’s 77 birthday and to help celebrate the special occasion, rock band Wilco has shared their cover of Bowie’s 1969 smash hit “Space Oddity.” Wilco’s lovely Bowie cover song is from the band’s 2023 performance on the public radio show Mountain Stage.

The song will be included on an upcoming compilation titled Live On Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers, which will be released on April 19 via Oh Boy Records. Wilco’s wonderful take on “Space Oddity” features an acoustic arrangement that allows Jeff Tweedy’s vocals to bring more heartfelt emotiones that can be felt through the iconic lyrics.

Speaking about the performance, Wilco said: “As a gratefully, if not begrudgingly, Earth-bound band, it’s always an honor and a challenge to tackle any of David Bowie’s space-soaring arrangements. Striving to reach the heights of his freedom and talent is a wise goal for any band. We thank Mountain Stage for letting us give this song another home on Earth.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried