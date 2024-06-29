Wilco Live Debut “Quiet Amplifier”, “Venus Stopped The Train” & “Tell Your Friends” During Solid Sound Set

Home News Cristian Garcia June 29th, 2024 - 3:57 PM

On Friday, Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2024 in North Adams, MA, saw the live debuts of various deep cuts that has never been performed in the band’s live history.

According to an article from Stereogum, Jeff Tweedy and co. played “Quiet Amplifier” from their 2019 album Ode To Joy, “Venus Stopped The Train” from the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot demo LP, and “Tell Your Friends” from their 2020 record of the same name.

Along with these performances, also saw the return of many fan favorite songs to the stage. “Sonny Feeling”, which was first time since 2010; “One Sunday Morning,” “Message From Mid-Bar”, “Deeper Down”, and “Just A Kid” for the first time since 2014; “Panthers”, “Dark Neon”, “ELT”, “Bob Dlyan’s 49th Beard,” and “Let’s Not Get Carried Away” for the first time since 2015; and “Camera” and “Just Say Goodbye” for the first time since 2016.

Wilco performs again tonight, and then Jeff Tweedy & Friends will play on Sunday. The fest has other performances from members’ side-projects and Tweedy’s sons. Videos of the live debuts seen from their yesterday show are available to watch below.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried