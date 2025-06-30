Deftones Appear To Be Teasing New Music For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 2:22 PM

According to metalinjection.net, the Deftones have recently put up some digital music, which was shared was shared their Instagram and it teases Private Music alongside the Roman numerals X.VII.MMXXV. Given the sign was shown in the UK, it does seem to be a European formatting for the date and the Deftones are teasing a July 10, release of something.

All people know so far is that the new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter noted in a 2024 interview with B-Real’s The Dr. Greenthumb show, it will be a mix of Koi No Yokan and Ohms. Funny that Carpenter omits Deftones‘ 2016 album Gore, though some fans are sure a lot of people are super stoked about that.

“I feel this one sounds like a continuation of Ohms and Koi, that’s what I would say… I tell you what, I think when you hear it, like all of our records, you will hear our sound,” said Carpenter. “You’ll hear us. But I think you’re going to hear things on this one that you never heard on any of them. So…”

Carpenter later commented on if vocalist Chino Moreno rapped on the record, remaining mysterious about the whole thing: “He’s really good at flipping up what he does, like, he always changes what he does, [while] still doing what he does. It’s actually pretty dope.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat