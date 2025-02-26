The Mars Volta Reportedly Debuts New Album Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio Live During Deftones Tour

Home News Michelle Grisales February 26th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

The Mars Volta plays the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA USA on 21 October 2022.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt

Deftones’ highly anticipated headlining tour kicked off at Portland, OR’s Moda Center on the night of February 25, also marking the beginning for Mars Volta being the opening performance which left many attendees buzzing. Brooklyn Vegan reported, the band surprised the crowd with an all-new set of material, which appears to be a preview of their upcoming ninth album.

Rumors about The Mars Volta’s new album, titled Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacío, have been circulating for about a month, with speculation pointing toward an April release. While the band hasn’t officially confirmed these details, their Tuesday night setlist seemed to align with the leaked track list, offering fans a taste of what’s to come.

The Mars Volta will be joining Deftones on the road throughout April, with stops including Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 3 and Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on April 9.

In addition to the music, Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala have a new documentary available for streaming titled Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird. The film is available on various platforms offering fans a closer look at the duo behind The Mars Volta. It shares the story of Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala, two outsiders from El Paso who developed a meaningful musical relationship. The documentary uses hundreds of hours of video filmed by Rodríguez-López, beginning with their debut as their post-hardcore band At The Drive-In.

SETLIST: THE MARS VOLTA AT THE MODA CENTER

Fin

Reina tormenta

Enlazan las tinieblas

Mictlán

Nefilbata

Cue the Sun

Alba del orate

Voice in My Knives

Poseedora de mi sombra

Celaje

Vociferó

Mito de los trece cielos

Un disparo al vacío

Detrás de la puerta dorada

Maullidos

Morgana

Cue the Sun (reprise)

Lucro Sucio