Deftones Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Phantogram & IDLES

Home News Michael Ferrara March 12th, 2025 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The iconic and legendary band known as the Deftones have announced more tour dates to the already phenomenal and sold out tour they have partaken on in 2025. The multi platinum group has added an extension to their show and will the taking place at then end of summer on August 22nd, sparking a new wave of heat before the seasons close. The official Deftones ticket presale will launch tomorrow, March 13th at 10am local time through Sunday, March 16th at 11:59pm local time. Various pre-sales follow on Friday, March 14th at 10am and 12pm local, while general on-sale will be live on Monday, March 17th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

Deftones, formed in 1988 in Sacramento, California, are an American alternative metal band known for their experimental sound that blends heavy metal with elements of art rock and shoegaze. The band consists of Chino Moreno, vocals, Stephen Carpenter, guitar, Abe Cunningham, drums, and Frank Delgado, keyboards/turntables. In 2025, Deftones are set to release their highly anticipated tenth studio album and embark on a North American tour with special guests The Mars Volta and Fleshwater. They will also headline their largest UK show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park on June 29, 2025.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SECOND LEG:

8/22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/24 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/25 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

8/27 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

8/29 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8/30 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

9/01 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

9/07 Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

9/08 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/10 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

9/11 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

9/15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/17 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center