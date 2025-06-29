Sol Invicto Featuring Deftones & Cypress Hill Members Share Lengthy Concept Single “Initium”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 29th, 2025 - 11:44 PM

Sol Invicto has released a powerful new track called Initium, a 21 minute journey that blends industrial textures, tribal percussion and experimental energy. Featuring Stephen Carpenter of Deftones on guitar, Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill on percussion and a standout guest performance from Zach Hill, the track is not a typical single. It is an immersive experience that moves and changes constantly.

Originally recorded in 2011 and shared only with the band’s private fan group, this is the first time Initium is available to the public. It has not been edited or polished. What you hear is exactly what the band created in the moment. Produced and composed by Richie Londres, the track breaks away from traditional songwriting. There are no verses or choruses, just 21 minutes of evolving sound that never repeats itself.

Zach Hill’s drumming brings a wild and unpredictable energy that pulls the track in new directions. His performance constantly fractures and rebuilds the rhythm, keeping the listener on edge. It feels chaotic at times, but it stays grounded in emotion and intention.

The heart of this release lies in its dedication. The track is in memory of Jack, a young boy with high sensory autism who connected deeply with this music during a stressful moment. His mother shared that Initium was the only music that calmed him. That story stayed with Londres and gave this release a deeper purpose.

Initium is not made for charts or trends. It is music made to reach people who feel music in a unique way.