Bruno Mars Shares New Single “Bonde do Brunão”

Isabella Bergamini June 22nd, 2025 - 9:04 PM

Music icon Bruno Mars has released a short and fun single to celebrate his fifteen show run in Brazil, titled “Bonde do Brunão.” According to Stereogum, the single was released as a promotional tour song since he is performing fifteen shows in Brazil and wanted to get fans excited for his arrival. The song is about Bruno bringing the party to Brazil and is essentially a silly dance song used to build excitement. It is only a minute long and the official video accompanying it features multiple clips of Bruno arriving in Brazil and dancing in front of a massive adoring crowd.

The single was initially teased on Bruno Mars’ TikTok account and recently had an official release via the popular shooter game, Fortnite. The song was a part of Fortnite’s announcement that Mars will be the next concert artist for their Fortnite Festival Season 9. This is the second time Mars has appeared in Fortnite since he originally made his debut in 2021 as a part of the Chapter 3: Season 1 Silk Sonic Set. Although many have expressed their excitement to see Mars return to the game, some fans have expressed disappointment in the choice. Some have argued that Fortnite should have chosen someone who has never appeared in the game, such as Deadmau5 who was rumored to be the next featured artist.

“Bonde do Brunão” is only the latest of Mars’ strange new musical adventures as he has continued to try new sounds any chance he can get. Since Silk Sonic’s latest release in 2021, Mars has continued to only release collaborative singles. Each of these singles have been wildly different and seen Mars collaborating with a few unexpected names. His recent collaborations include “APT.” with Rosé, “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red and his most successful of the bunch, “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga.