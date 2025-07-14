Bret McKenzie Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Video “Freak Out City”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 3:50 PM

Today, Bret McKenzie has shared the new video for “Freak Out City,” which is the title track from his forthcoming sophomore album that will be out on Friday, August 15, through Sub Pop. The humorous and quirky video is directed by Ezra Simons and stars McKenzie as an employee having a very strange day at the office.

While briefly talking about the track, McKenzie said: “I love how reality unravels along with the song. We shot the video in Wellington over a couple of wintery days last month. I felt like I was in a surreal New Zealand episode of The Office.”

Also, the artist and his live band, The State Highway Wonders, have announced new international headline dates for October 2025 in support of Freak Out City. The variety-style live show will feature selections from the new album, as well as McKenzie’s Sub Pop debut, Songs Without Jokes, alongside various tracks from Bret’s work in TV and film. In October, McKenzie will be hitting Los Angeles’s Largo at The Corone, Washington, DC’s Miracle Theatre, New York’s Le Poisson Rouge and London’s Bush Hall. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bret McKenzie Tour Dates

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet

10/14 – Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre

10/17 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

10/21 – London, UK – Bush Hall

10/22 – London, UK – Bush Hall