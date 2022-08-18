Bret McKenzie Shares Humorous New Music Video For “If You Wanna Go”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 12:58 PM

New Zealand musician Bret McKenzie has shared the new music video for his single “If You Wanna Go” which was released in late July alongside “Tomorrow Today” and “Dave’s Place.” The video was directed by Ezra Simons who had previously worked with McKenzie on the visual for “A Little Tune.” Each of the aforementioned songs are featured on his forthcoming album Songs Without Jokes which is scheduled to arrive on August 26 via Sub Pop.

The video is quite humorous, following McKenzie as he attempts to record music while getting transported into bizarre situations. It ends with an aesthetic view of a beach post-sunset while he dances among the sand in a beige colored suit. The song, as previously noted by mxdwn’s Federico Cardenas is inspired by classic ‘50s rock-and-roll and pop genres albeit with modern production.

McKenzie will kick off his fall trek with a show in Nelson, New Zealand at Trafalgar Centre on September 2. He will play 7 more shows in the country before moving onto the United Kingdom with a concert in Birmingham at Town Hall on September 22. After performing in eight different cities throughout the UK as well as one show in Dublin, Ireland, he will visit the United States and Canada.

The North American leg will begin with a performance in Burlington, Vermont at Higher Ground on October 14. McKenzie will then travel through Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York and Washington D.C. before playing two back-to-back Canadian shows in Montreal and Toronto on October 24 and 25. Returning to the U.S., he will perform in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Washington, California, Arizona, Texas and Tennessee before ending the trek with a concert in Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern on November 20.