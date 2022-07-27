Bret McKenzie Shares New Singles “If You Wanna Go” & “Tomorrow Today”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 27th, 2022 - 10:11 PM

The New Zealand based musician Bret McKenzie has released two new singles: “If You Wanna Go” and “Tomorrow Today.” The singles will act as tracks two and ten on the artist’s upcoming album, Songs Without Jokes. The new album is set to drop on 26 through Sub Pop.

Between the two tracks, the musician shows a great amount of range in terms of style and mood. “If you Wanna Go” seems to draw a great amount of inspiration from classic styles of music, using ideas and moods slightly reminiscent of 50’s rock-and-roll and pop alongside crisp modern production. “Tomorrow Today,” in contrast, emphasizes more electronic elements, including synths, creating a faster and more inspirational sound. Listen to “If You Wanna Go” and “Tomorrow Today” via YouTube below.

Both tracks, along with the rest of the upcoming project were produced by Mickey Petralia and McKenzie, mixed by Darrell Thorpe and mastered by Dave Ives.

Both of these new singles act as further confirmation that Bret McKenzie is far from a one-trick pony, demonstrating that he is not musically limited to the comedy style music that he is known for as one half of the Flight of the Conchords duo. Last month, the musician released a track entitled “A Little Tune,” acting as the first recent taste that fans have gotten of McKenzie outside his comedy music niche. The musician recently announced an international tour in support of the upcoming album for Fall 2022.