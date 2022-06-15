Bret McKenzie Shares Groovy New Single, “Dave’s Place”

Home News Karan Singh June 15th, 2022 - 2:01 PM

Bret McKenzie’s full-length solo debut album is right around the corner. Songs Without Jokes is set to drop on August 26 and the actor-singer-comedian has given us another glimpse into it with a new single. Listen to “Dave’s Place” below:

McKenzie said the following about his latest release: “Like most of my songs, I wrote this one night at home in Wellington while strumming away on my guitar. I then worked with producer Mickey Petralia in LA to develop the initial idea. What started off as a three-chord country song came out the other side an eighties Blade Runner, Dire Straits-esque jam. The song is called ‘Dave’s Place’ after the late Dave Bianco. Dave was an amazing audio engineer I worked with on various occasions in LA, but he sadly passed away not long before I started making this record. Dave had a studio in the North Hollywood he referred to as ‘Dave’s place’. After he passed, I finally worked there and this is the track that came out of that session. I sometimes think Dave is watching over this one.”

Though bittersweet in its inspiration, the song is uplifting and lighthearted, and McKenzie’s vocals are delivered with a careful fragility that ensures listeners feel the warmth of his homage.

McKenzie has previously recorded and performed with different groups, most notably as part of the comedy duo Flight of the Concords, but this is his first shot at doing it all by himself.

His quirky first single and the one released today make it safe to say he’s off to a great start.