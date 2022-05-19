Bret McKenzie Announces Fall 2022 First-Ever International Headlining Tour Dates in Support of New Album ‘Songs Without Jokes’

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:24 PM

Bret McKenzie is embarking on two new journeys with his new album Songs Without Jokes and an international tour. His song “A Little Tune” debuted earlier this month alongside a music video showing his range as an artist to be able to write outside of comedy.

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” he said in a press release. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different,” McKenzie commented.

The tour begins September 2nd in New Zealand before embarking on a global tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20 at 10:00 am local time.

Bret McKenzie 2022 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Nelson, NZ @ Trafalgar Centre

09/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall

09/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall

09/05 – Invercargill, NZ @ Civic Theatre

09/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

09/12 – Whanganui, NZ @ Royal Whanganui Opera House

09/13 – Hastings, NZ @ Opera House

09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall

09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

09/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

10/01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

10/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall

10/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Academy

10/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

10/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/09 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @Fillmore

10/19 – Williamsburg, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/21 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/26. – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT -@Eccles Theater

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

11/12 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio (Canton Hall)

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern