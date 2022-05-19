Bret McKenzie Announces Fall 2022 First-Ever International Headlining Tour Dates in Support of New Album ‘Songs Without Jokes’

Bret McKenzie is embarking on two new journeys with his new album Songs Without Jokes and an international tour. His song “A Little Tune” debuted earlier this month alongside a music video showing his range as an artist to be able to write outside of comedy.
“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” he said in a press release. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different,” McKenzie commented.
The tour begins September 2nd in New Zealand before embarking on a global tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20 at 10:00 am local time.
Bret McKenzie 2022 Tour Dates:
09/02 – Nelson, NZ @ Trafalgar Centre
09/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall
09/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall
09/05 – Invercargill, NZ @ Civic Theatre
09/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
09/12 – Whanganui, NZ @ Royal Whanganui Opera House
09/13 – Hastings, NZ @ Opera House
09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall
09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
09/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
10/01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
10/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall
10/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Academy
10/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
10/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/09 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @Fillmore
10/19 – Williamsburg, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/21 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/26. – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
11/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT -@Eccles Theater
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
11/12 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio (Canton Hall)
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern