Bret McKenzie Announces Fall 2022 First-Ever International Headlining Tour Dates in Support of New Album ‘Songs Without Jokes’

May 19th, 2022 - 10:24 PM

Bret McKenzie is embarking on two new journeys with his new album Songs Without Jokes and an international tour. His song “A Little Tune” debuted earlier this month alongside a music video showing his range as an artist to be able to write outside of comedy.

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” he said in a press release. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different,” McKenzie commented.

Flight of the Conchords Bret McKenzie Songs Without Jokes Artwork

The tour begins September 2nd in New Zealand before embarking on a global tour. Tickets go on sale on May 20 at 10:00 am local time.

Bret McKenzie 2022 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Nelson, NZ @ Trafalgar Centre
09/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall
09/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall
09/05 – Invercargill, NZ @ Civic Theatre
09/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
09/12 – Whanganui, NZ @ Royal Whanganui Opera House
09/13 – Hastings, NZ @ Opera House
09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall
09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
09/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
10/01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
10/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall
10/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Academy
10/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
10/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/09 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @Fillmore
10/19 – Williamsburg, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/21 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/26. – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
11/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT -@Eccles Theater
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
11/12 – El Cajon, CA  @ Magnolia
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio (Canton Hall)
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

