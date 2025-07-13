Lucius Shares New Music Video For “Joyride”

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 13th, 2025 - 4:58 PM

Lucius has released an exciting new music video for their song “Joyride.” It’s full of vibrant and fun visuals that capture the feeling of summer. This track is part of their latest self-titled album, praised by Rolling Stone as their best work yet. In the video, the band and excited fans are shown enjoying a carefree ride with wind blowing through their hair, which perfectly matches the happy vibe of the song.

In the video, you can see Lucius members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig looking happy and enjoying each other’s company as they drive along sunny roads. Scenes of fans with their pets add a feeling of togetherness and excitement to the video. This fits well with the relaxed Sunday feel that Wolfe and Laessig talk about in the song, making it great for anyone who wants to enjoy music, unwind, and be with loved ones.

With help from the band’s drummer, Dan Molad, and co-writer Oliver Hill, “Joyride” has become a perfect summer song. The music video matches this fun vibe with cheerful touches like a baby’s laughter that make it sweet and charming. The release of this music video comes after the band has won several awards. Respected outlets like Rolling Stone and NPR Music have praised Lucius for their unique sound and great vocals. This song, together with its video, shows how committed the band is to making touching and engaging pop music that really resonates with fans.

As Lucius gets ready for “The Gold Rush Tour,” kicking off next month, fans can expect the exciting energy of their live shows. The tour will happen across the U.S., with concerts at famous places like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and the Showbox in Seattle. They’ll also play at big festivals such as Newport Folk Festival and Austin City Limits, proving they’re a must-see live band. The upbeat music video and song “Joyride” celebrate their new album’s release, highlighting life’s simple pleasures like driving with the windows down and enjoying summer. This release reminds us of carefree times made better by good music and great company.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer