Lucius Shares New Single “Do It All For You”

Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 6:13 PM

Today, acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius’ new song, “Do It All For You,” has been released and it is the final track to be unveiled in advance of the band’s highly anticipated new self-titled album, which will be released on May 2, through Fantasy Records. While about the track, Lucius’ Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe said it is “A deeply romantic, in moments self-sacrificing, love letter about how far you would go and how much you would give for the person you love.”

Already receiving critical acclaim, NPR Music included the record in their Spring Preview by praising, “killer grooves, earworm melodies and their voices are just so transfixing,” while Paste declares: “the vocalists have unlocked a completely new gear on this upcoming self-titled record of theirs.”

Throughout their acclaimed career, Laessig and Wolfe have become some of the most sought-after collaborators in popular music by having performed and recorded with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, The Killers, Harry Styles, Sheryl Crow and other acts. Now, with the release of Lucius, the band is poised for a long-overdue breakout as they return with a record that cements them as a musical force entirely on their own.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer