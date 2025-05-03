Lucius Shares Vivid New Music Video For “Final Days”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 3rd, 2025 - 11:00 AM

Indie pop band, Lucius, released a new music video yesterday for their song “Final Days,” as well as their new album which the song is featured on titled Lucius.

“Final Days” is the quartet’s first song listed on Lucius, their self-titled album. The song conveys a message about grappling with the emotions around the impending death of a loved one. The vocalists, Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, sing about the feelings surrounding the final days of someone’s life.

The song opens up with the singer’s sharing that they hope they did not let their loved one down in life. It explores the themes that one experiences when someone is dying. They continuously wish that this person is at peace and finds their “own true paradise” when they do decide to let go and pass away.

“Final Days” also highlights the fear around the death of someone close to you, but also the fear in discussing the fact that one is actually frightened by death. The song repetitively asks the question, “are you scared of dying?” It explains one’s uncomfort in discussing the realities of what happens when someone close to them dies, both for themselves and their dying loved one.

The song is, in a way, nostalgic of what once was with this person which is especially shown through the music video of “Final Days.” The music video is simple with little actually going on, but emphasizes feelings of nostalgia in the song.

The music video takes place in what could seemingly be a childhood home or the home of the loved one that the song is based upon. Throughout the video, simple household tasks are being performed such as doing laundry, making a cup of coffee in the morning, getting ready for the day and making a pitcher of homemade lemonade.

The video shows someone playing a piano, as well as someone performing on the television intermittently throughout the video. Laessig and Wolfe’s face are also aesthetically placed into the music video in specific ways, such as through mirrors in the house and in front of some sort of white architecture in what appears to be outside the house.

At the end of the video, the lemonade that has been made is brought out by an elderly woman to a family with a child in the living room of the house. This implies that the loved one who is dying that the lyrics discuss may be a mother or mother figure.

The music video is available on Youtube now. The album Lucius is also available for streaming here.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer