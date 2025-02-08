Lucius Announces New Self-Titled Album for May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Gold Rush”

Home News Cristian Garcia February 8th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Lucius

Indie-pop duo Lucius has officially announced their highly anticipated self-titled album, Lucius, set for release on May 16, 2025. The album marks the band’s first full-length project since 2022’s Second Nature and promises a return to the lush harmonies, vibrant production, and emotional storytelling that have made them popular. Accompanying the announcement, Lucius has shared the album’s lead single, “Gold Rush”, a shimmering and dynamic anthem that captures the thrill of chasing dreams and the bittersweet realization of what is left behind. With a pulsing beat, anthemic synths, and the duo’s signature harmonies soaring over the chorus, “Gold Rush” encapsulates the evolution of Lucius’ sound, melding nostalgia with a fresh, bold energy.

“‘Gold Rush’ is about that endless pursuit, whether it’s success, love, or the feeling of being alive and the ways we sometimes lose sight of what truly matters,” Lucius shared in a statement. “This song is the spark that ignited the album. It’s about chasing something elusive, only to realize the real treasure was in the journey all along.”

The decision to name the album Lucius signals a pivotal moment in the band’s journey. “This album is the most ‘us’ we’ve ever been,” the duo explained. “It’s raw, honest, and full of the sound we’ve been shaping over the years. We wanted to make a record that felt like home, but also like a new beginning.

The album features 11 tracks, blending indie-pop, folk, and electronic influences while exploring themes of love, ambition, self-discovery, and resilience. Longtime collaborators and friends contributed to the project, making it a deeply personal and rich experience.

Lucius Tracklist:

Final Days Gold Rush Do It All For You Mad Love Stranger Danger Hallways Old Tape (feat. Adam Granduciel) Impressions (feat. Madison Cunningham) Borderline Orange Blossoms At the End of the Day

Lucius has also announced a supporting North American and European tour, with dates expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans can pre-order Lucius now, with “Gold Rush” available on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer