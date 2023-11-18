Lucius Share Dreamy New Single “Stranger Danger”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 18th, 2023 - 11:19 AM

Lucius

Indie-pop band Lucius releases their new single “Stranger Danger” that includes a beautiful mix of instruments and harmonies. As described by the press release, the original track has an abundance of musical instruments including vocals, keyboards, drums, percussion, piano, electric guitar and more. Along with the instruments, the harmonies and lyrical contributions to the song make it more magnetic and attractive for listeners, as it sets a calming and mystical tone.

Written by Jess Wolfe, the lyrics of the brand-new single enlighten the listener and almost inspire them to make a change. For example, the song questions the selfishness of humanity and encourages needed change as it states, “people talk, they never really mean it, walk the walk whenever it’s convenient.. Turn the other cheek if the money’s looking greener, where’s the empathy?” In these-eye opening lyrics, the listener is able to understand the message of the song. That is, people are oftentimes motivated by money and selfish desires rather than basic human empathy and care for others. In that sense, the song is challenging the listeners to acknowledge the selfish patterns of people and to strive to create a better world instead of waiting for it to come on its own.

Without a doubt, the powerful lyrics as well as the musical elements create a charming listen, that is a slower but calming beat. The combination of the instruments, vocals, harmonies and lyrics compliment each other wonderfully in the delivery of a magnetic and inspiring single.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer