Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 12th, 2025 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Multi-Grammy winner Lucinda Williams has announced an additional Fall 2025 Tour in the West Coast this September. The tour will begin on September 25 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA and will end on October 10 at The Vogue in Vancouver, BC. The last two shows on October 9th and 10th will feature Williams’ beloved “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets: The Story Of A Life in Songs” performances. In addition to performing some of her fan-favorite tracks, she will share anecdotes and the backstories behind her songs. Tickets can be purchased here.

Additionally Williams and her band are currently on their summer tour which began on July 11 at the Green At Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, VT. Williams is joined by special guest Father John Misty who will be performing alongside her until July 26 at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Afterwards, she and her band will join music legends Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco and Waylon Payne for three shows at the Outlaw Music Festival. The three shows will be on the first three days of August. Right before her fall tour dates, she will travel to Australia for a limited tour from August 26 to September 7.

In her occasional off-times, Williams has been working on her upcoming album and recording in her studio in Nashville. No information on the album has been released yet, but fans can stay up to date with the latest Lucinda Williams news through her official website.

Lucinda Williams Fall 2025 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

09/26 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

09/28 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

09/29 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

09/30 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

10/7 – Roseland – Portland, OR

10/9 – 5th Avenue – Seattle, WA

10/10 – The Vogue – Vancouver, BC