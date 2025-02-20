Father John Misty Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Lucinda Williams & Hamilton Leithauser

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 8:15 PM

Today, Father John Misty has announced new headlining summer tour dates in support of Mahashmashana, which begins Friday, July 11, in Shelburne, VT at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum and runs through Thursday, July 31, in Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

These dates will feature very special guests Lucinda Williams and Hamilton Leithauser on all shows (except where noted below the article.) Fan presales begin on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets onsale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

According to consequence.net, Misty released Mahashmashana, which is his sixth studio album, on November 22, where he released the singles “Screamland” and “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All.” Also, Misty has recently shared a 10th anniversary reissue of his beloved 2015 album I Love You, Honeybear. People can pick up their copy here.

Father John Misty Tour Dates

7/11 — Shelburne, VT — Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum %

7/12 — Portland, ME — Thompson’s Point %^

7/13 — Lafayette, NY — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %^

7/15 — Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J Brady Music Center %^

7/17 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed %^

7/18 — St. Paul, MN — Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/19 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater ^

7/21 — Santa Fe, NM — The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing ^

7/23 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %^

7/24 — Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl %^

7/25 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre %^

7/26 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre %^

7/29 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall ^

7/30 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall ^

7/31 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

% w/ Lucinda Williams only

* w/ Hamilton Leithauser only

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna