Hopscotch Music Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Sparks & More

North Carolina’s Hopscotch Music Festival returns to downtown Raleigh for its fifteenth edition on September 4-6 and yoday, the Hopscotch has announced the initial lineup for this landmark year. The City Plaza stage will be headlined by Louisville rock and roll mainstays My Morning Jacket, the abstract and cerebral rapper Earl Sweatshirt, eccentric art-pop originators Sparks, Built to Spill and Montreal’s post-rock doomsayers Godspeed You! Black Emperor. For tickets more information, click here.

Crumb, Superchunk, Nilüfer Yanya, Geordie Greep, YHWH Nailgun, Fust, Blue Cactus, Adam Amram,• Alec Lomami, Ali Forrest, Bombrile, Daughter of Swords, Day of Show, Dead Tooth, Designer, DÖLTZ, Drook Eighth House, Fatboi Sharif, Florry, Frank Hurricane, Girl Brutal, The Gobs, Golomb, Greg Mendez, Gumhead, Harrison & Wentz presents A Night of Mystic Tropicalia, Harsh Realm, hemlock, Hex Files, Hunx + His Punx and other acts will be performing at the event as well.

On another note, The party will not be stopping at the main stages because people can check out the lineup of some of Raleigh’s most beloved and iconic clubs joining the festival for their 15th anniversary. From intimate halls to jam-packed clubs, this is where Hopscotch will become alive.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna