NxWorries Shares New Single “WalkOnBy” Featuring Earl Sweatshirt & Rae Khalil

Collin Herron June 12th, 2024 - 8:40 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The duo of Anderson Paak and producer Knxwledge, have recently released their new single Why Lawd?, their long-awaited sophomore album. Stereogun.com, states that “WalkOnBy,” the final single from Why Lawd? is a sunny, funky lope with a fully locked-in verse from Earl Sweatshirt. Also R&B singer Rae Khalil, a protege of Anderson Paak, is featured inn this single. The streaming version of Why Lawd? is out 6/14 on Stones Throw.

This isn’t the only new single that the duo is releasing. Recently, Nxworries teamed up with Snoop Dogg on new single & video “FromHere”. According to mxdwn.com, “FromHere,” which features Snoop Dogg and Death Row signee October London. “FromHere” is a beautiful tune that features classy and jazzy music shaking the background with bittersweet sound while the vocal performances serenade the ears with killer melody and harmony.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister