My Morning Jacket Announces Summer & Fall 2025 Z 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 fourth studio album, Z, with a number of very special shows that will see them performing the landmark collection in its entirety. The shows will be taking place as part of previously announced dates on the upcoming second leg of MY MORNING JACKET is ON TOUR.

The upcoming tour will see My Morning Jacket visiting Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 15, Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Palladium on August 19, Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount on October 16, Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed on October 26 and Atlanta, GA’s Fox Theatre on November 1. For tickets and ore information, click here.

“October 4m is the 20th anniversary of our album Z. It’s pretty wild to think about that,” says My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. “To celebrate 2 decades of it being out in the ether, we’re excited to be turning 5 of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we’ll play that album (and some other songs, don’t worry) front to back.”

Among this year’s other highlights, My Morning Jacket made an unforgettable return to their beloved Louisville, KY with Come Home Again: A Celebration of Louisville, which is a series of special events highlighted by a very special five-night stand at the famed Louisville Palace. April also saw My Morning Jacket performing three unique headline shows at the 2025 edition of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday, a three-night music vacation set to return in 2027.

MY MORNING JACKET is ON TOUR DATES

8/15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre † *

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium † *

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount § *

10/26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § *

11/1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre ^ *

* Z – 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

W / SPECIAL GUESTS

† Melt

§ BALTHVS

^ Babehoven

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna