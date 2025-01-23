Austin Psych Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Explosions In The Sky, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Dinosaur. Jr & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 23rd, 2025 - 8:00 AM

The organizers behind Austin Psych Fest have returned with the announcement of their 2025 edition which features a plethora of highly respected headliners including Explosions In The Sky, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kim Gordon, Darkside, Dinosaur Jr. and Yo La Tengo. The festival is slated to take place over three days in late April at The Far Out Lounge. Tickets can be purchased here.

Explosions In The Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor will be performing headlining sets on Friday, April 25 with support from Black Mountain, Kadavar, Octopus Project, Blackwater Holylight, Federale, Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter.

Saturday, April 26 will see Darkside, Kim Gordon and STRFKR headlining. Preceding the night’s penultimate performances are sets from Geordie Greep, Sasami, Corridor, Wombo, Dummy, Alex Maas, Color Green and Windows.

The final day of the festivities includes Dinosaur. Jr playing their classic album Without A Sound along with performances from Yo La Tengo, Boa, Los Mirlos, La Luz, Dean Wareham Plays Galaxie 500, The Mystery Lights and Holy Wave, Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country.

Each of the headliners have been quite active with Kim Gordon and Godspeed You! Black Emperor both releasing new albums in the course of the past year. Explosions In The Sky’s soundtrack for Netflix’s American Primeval arrived earlier this month and Yo La Tengo just celebrated the vinyl release of their 2006 soundtrack for Kelly Reichardt’s Old Joy. Dinosaur Jr. has been playing shows consistently and frontman J. Mascis even put out his new solo album What Do We Do Now last February.