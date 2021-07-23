Hopscotch Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Flying Lotus, Animal Collective and Dr

Home News Ellie Lin July 23rd, 2021 - 2:32 PM

Hopscotch music festival announced the lineup for their 2021 music festival in Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, 2021. Tickets and passes for the festival are limited due to reduced capacity, and went on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23.

Headlining Hopscotch this year is Animal Collective and Flying Lotus. They’ll be joined by a number of other artists, including Dr. Dog on their farewell tour, Caroline Polachek, Hippo Campus, Parquet Courts and Archers of Loaf. The full lineup is below.

Flying Lotus recently played the Hollywood Bowl with Thundercat to celebrate frontline workers. The concert took place in May 2021. Mxdwn editor Matt Matasci reviewed the concert, writing “While Flying Lotus is known for a live set that can be dark, dissonant and even abrasive, last night’s show reflected the mood of the audience and world at-large. Instead of dark, moody lighting and flashing strobes, the hues within the band shell were vibrant and colorful. FlyLo’s face (most of the time sporting a huge smile) was visible for the full performance, which skewed more towards a DJ set than a true set of Flying Lotus tracks.”

Animal Collective released an EP called Bridge to Quiet in July 2020 via Domino Recording. They also scored an original documentary called Crestone about Soundcloud rappers. Mxdwn author Austin Woods reviewed the original score by Animal Collective, writing, “Their score captures the serene beauty of the Crestone landscape in their signature hazy and dreamlike fashion. Most of the tracks lean toward the disjointed and abstract. Upon first listen, may be struck by the sheer formlessness of it all.”

Dr. Dog announced their final fall tour dates in June. The Philadelphia band said they have no plans to break up but will not be touring in the future. “Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good! It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good. It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna