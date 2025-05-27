Modest Mouse Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Featuring Special Guest Built To Spill

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 12:04 PM

Today, Modest Mouse has announced they will be capping an eventful and hugely successful 2025 with a month-long leg of new North American headlining tour dates, featuring fellow Pacific Northwest indie stalwarts Built to Spill. The tour begins on September 30, in Aspen and concludes on October 21, in Brooklyn, N.Y. For tickets and more information, click here.

The fall shows will come after an extensive summer schedule for Modest Mouse, which starts with headlining shows on June 9, in Orlando, Fl. and also includes a co-headlining run with The Flaming Lips beginning on August 1, in Atlanta. Modest Mouse will also host their inaugural The Psychic Salamander Festival on September 13-14 in Carnation, WA., with a lineup also featuring Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, The Vaudevillian, Mattress, Friko, Sun Atoms and other acts.

Also at the event, The Flaming Lips will join Modest Mouse both nights, playing The Soft Bulletin from start to finish on September 14. Tickets are onsale now.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

9-30 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

10-1 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom !

10-6 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

10-7 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater !

10-9 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10-11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit !

10-12 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center !

10-13 – Toronto, Ontario – History !

10-15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway !

10-16 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre !

10-17 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

10-18 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem !

10-20 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount !

10-21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount !

! with Built to Spill

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock