Reneé Rapp Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

American singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp announced her fall 2025 tour this past Monday, June 23rd. Featuring R&B singers Sydney Loren Bennett – also known as Syd Tha Kyd or just Syd – and Ravyn Lenae, the Bite Me Tour is set to begin in late September and will carry on until late October, running through 14 states in the USA and briefly stopping in Ontario, Canada.

The first show will begin in Morrison, Colorado on Tuesday, September 23rd in the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, at 7 pm local time. The tour will conclude in Charlotte, North Caroline on Wednesday, October 29th at the Spectrum Center.

Additionally, the Bite Me Tour coincides with the All Things Go Festival, an outdoor music festival with locations in D.C, New York City and Toronto. Reneé Rapp is set to perform at this festival on Saturday, October 4th. Spanning two days at the Budweiser Stage, the festival will also consist of artists like Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, Julia Wolf, Noah Cyrus and more, with special guest Charlotte Cardin. Fan Presale for the festival begins Thursday, June 26 at 10am ET, though audiences can now sign up for Presale to get early access to single-day and 2-day tickets at the lowest price possible at allthingsgofestival.com/toronto.

The full “Bite Me” album is set to be released on Friday, August 1st, 2025. Sign up for presale access ends at 11pm PT on Tuesday, June 24th, and artist pre sales begin this Thursday, June 26th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday June 27th at 10am local time. VIP tickets and other information on the tour and merch can be found online at reneerapp.com/tour.

Bite Me Tour Dates:

9/23/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/25/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

9/27/25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/29/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/01/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/02/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/04/25 – Toronto, Canada – All Things Go Festival

10/06/25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/08/25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/10/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/13/25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

10/15/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17/25 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

10/22/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

10/23/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/26/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/27/25 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

10/29/25 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center