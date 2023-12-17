Megan Thee Stallion & Renee Rapp Team Up On New Single “Not My Fault”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 17th, 2023 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz



Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for the creation of their new single, “Not My Fault” that has an addicting aspect to it. According to the press release, the single was released on December 15, 2023, and it is the first single from Paramount’s soundtrack for the upcoming MEAN GIRLS movie. The single serves as a legit indication of Rapp’s expected role to reprise the infamous Regina George from the original movie back in 2004.

The combination of Rapp’s vocals and Stallion’s creative and catchy lyrical rhymes inevitably leave listeners hooked to the new single. The song begins with an infamous quote of the original film that foreshadows what the song is intended to represent and correlate to. The entirety of the song is extremely energetic and up-beat that encourages listeners to dance along as they listen to the new single. Rapp’s vocals are more soothing and soft although the melody behind her is still energetic. As soon as Stallion’s part comes into play, the song shifts into more of an assertive tone with her intense vocals and rapping technique, that ultimately allow listeners to capture the message that the artists are singing.

By paying attention to the lyrics of the song, it is evident what message the artists are trying to portray and execute to their listeners. For example, some lyrics and lines that are emphasized in the single include, “It’s not my fault you gotta pay for what I get for free” and “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me.. You’re like in love with me”. Rapp is openly singing that she understands her privileges as a beautiful and confident woman, and that it is not her fault that she gets what others cannot. In a way to continue making reference to the 2004 film, she also quotes how it is not her fault one may be obsessed with her, because in a sense, that is just her magical touch. Stallion’s part reemphasizes this new baddie anthem as she raps “I woke up hotter than I was yesterday”. Without a doubt, both Rapp and Stallion are encouraging listeners to feel themselves in a confident and loving way and remember what they offer.