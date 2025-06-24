All Things Go Announces 2025 Lineup Including Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Role Model and More

Home News Leila DeJoui June 24th, 2025 - 5:15 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On June 23, 2025, the All Things Go Festival announced their Toronto lineup for their 2025 festival. The festival will be taking place Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 of this year in Toronto at their Budweiser Stage. The tickets will be available for fan pre-sale on June 26 at 10 a.m. and the public on-sale tickets will be available on June 27 at 10 a.m. One of the headliners expected to perform is singer Reneé Rapp, who also recently just announced her own tour. Another headliner that will perform is Grammy-award winning artist, Kacey Musgraves. A few of the other performers include Remi Wolf, Role Model and Noah Cyrus.

The two day festival will include a total of 16 artists, which also includes some special guests. The special guests in the festival are Charlotte Cardin, Ravyn Lenae and more. Last year, the festival celebrated 10 years of annual performances in the Washington DC area and also launched a festival in New York. This year, the New York and Washington DC festivals will be expanded from two to three days. The festival continues to grow and accumulate an attendance while also staying true to their initial intention to focus on female and non-binary-led lineups. “Live Nation Women is proud to support the growth of the All Things Go festival brand,” said Ali Harnell, Live Nation Women President and Chief Strategy Officer. “We remain committed to championing women and expanding opportunities for emerging talent across the live music landscape. This partnership goes beyond the festival—it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard.”