Blood Orange Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Blood Orange has announced a run of headlining tour dates across Europe, Canada, and the U.S. The artist presale begins on July 9, at 10 a.m. local time, with other venue and ticket presales beginning on July 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for the general public on July 11, at 10 a.m. local time. People can purchase tickets and stay updated on future Blood Orange shows by clicking HERE.

This September, Blood Orange will be kicking off an action-packed fall with a Portola Music Festival set, before joining hardcore-collaborator Turnstile in cities like Richmond and Columbus,and later accompanying Lorde for arena shows that will take him to iconic venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles’s Kia Forum.

Blood Orange has had a monumental few years and his influence continues to reverberate throughout culture. In 2022, he opened 15 shows at Madison Square Garden for the one and only Harry Styles, in addition to music directing Styles’ Grammy performance of “Watermelon Sugar”. The artist has spent the last three years selling out shows internationally by performing his own classical compositions in London, Sydney, Toronto and other cities, while also scoring films like Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener and shows for acclaimed fashion house Marni twice a season.

Orange Blood Tour Dates

9/21 – San Francisco – Portola Music Festival

9/23 – Columbus – KEMBA LIVE! w/ Turnstile

9/24 – Richmond – Brown’s Island w/ Turnstile

9/26 – Boston – TD Garden w/ Lorde

9/27 – Montreal – Bell Centre w/ Lorde

9/30 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center w/ Lorde

10/14 – Morrison – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Lorde

10/17 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden w/ Lorde

10/18 – Inglewood – Kia Forum w/ Lorde

10/29 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

10/31 – Torino – C2C Festival @ Lingotto Fiere Torino

9/3 – Paris – Pitchfork Festival @ L’Olympia

9/4 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

9/8 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace Theatre

9/9 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace Theatre

9/10 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace Theatre

9/13 – Bristol, UK – Electric Bristol

9/15 – Manchester – AO Arena w/ Lorde

9/19 – Toronto, ON – History

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna