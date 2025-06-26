Blood Orange Teams Up With Caroline Polachek, Daniel Caesar & More On New Single & Video “The Field”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 2:23 PM

Today, Blood Orange has released his first new song in three years, “The Field,” which was written and produced by Hynes. The ditty also features The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Daniel Cesar and longtime Blood Orange-collaborators Caroline Polacheck and Eva Tolkin. The music video was directed by Hynes and each scene shows the artist performing “The Field” outside in the gloomy atmosphere.

“The Field” comes amidst a monumental few years for Blood Orange, whose influence continues to reverberate throughout culture. In 2022, he opened 15 shows at Madison Square Garden for the one and only Harry Styles, in addition to music directing Styles’ Grammy performance of “Watermelon Sugar.”

The artist has spent the last three years selling out shows internationally by performing his own classical compositions in London, Sydney, Toronto and other cities, while also scoring films like Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener and shows for acclaimed fashion house Marni twice a season.

Back in n 2024, Blood Orange won a Latin Grammy for his production on the Nathy Peluso song, “El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud” and saw his own song , “Champagne Coast,” from his first album Coastal Grooves, go gold following a massive viral run on TikTok.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna