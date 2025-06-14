Turnstile Invites Shabaka & Blood Orange Onstage For Collaborative Performances Of “Never Enough” & “Alien Love Call”

Home News Lea Tran June 14th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

At Turnstile’s performance at OutbreakFest in London, the artists brought out Shabaka for the song “Never Enough” and Blood Orange for “Alien Love Call.” Footage from the performance was posted on Twitter of Shabaka’s collaboration.

Turnstile brought out Shabaka for “Never Enough” and Blood Orange for “Alien Love Call” at the first-ever London edition of @OutbreakFest pic.twitter.com/g7JuegaHO6 — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) June 14, 2025

This is the first OutBreakFest hosted in London with Turnstile, Alex G and Danny Brown headlining. Turnstile just released their newest album, Never Enough, which also came with a theatrical visual accompanying film that debuted at the New York Tribeca Film Festival on June 5. The band also announced their 2025 North America Tour for the new album, which will begin on September 15. The band will be supported by artists, Speed and Jane Remover each night, and Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange and Mannequin Pussy on selected dates.

Never Enough is available to stream on all platforms.

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock